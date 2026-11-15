Denison’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with Texoma Medical Center and senior living communities both hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: UHS / TexomaCare (Independence Physician Management)

UHS / TexomaCare (Independence Physician Management) Location: Denison, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Limited Scope Radiologic Technologist role in an ortho & spine setting, working with a multi-specialty care team linked to Texoma Medical Center. Good fit if you have a Limited Scope Rad Tech certification, BLS/CPR, and want strong benefits, PTO, and growth options across the UHS network.

Employer: UHS

Location: Denison, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Physician opening within the UHS system in Denison. Details are limited in the posting, but this is a full-time provider role tied to a large, established healthcare network with multiple specialties and support services.

Employer: Live Oak Senior Living

Location: Denison, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000 per year

Lead nursing care for seniors as an LVN in a director-level role, overseeing assessments, meds, and care plans in a senior living setting. Great if you have strong clinical skills, EMR experience (Epic/Cerner), and enjoy working with memory care, hospice, and diverse patient needs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Denison tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.