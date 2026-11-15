Looking for a new feline friend in Denison, TX? These adoptable cats and kittens are waiting at Denison Animal Welfare Group for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211

👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211

👉 Meet Peanut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Longhair mix

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Longhair mix Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby & Black

Brown Tabby & Black Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211

👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: White / Tan or Fawn

White / Tan or Fawn Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211

👉 Meet Ino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211

👉 Meet Gracie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: White / Cream or Ivory

White / Cream or Ivory Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211

👉 Meet Ahsoka and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby & White

Brown Tabby & White Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211

👉 Meet Revy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211

👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 7 months)

Young (about 7 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby with White markings

Brown Tabby with White markings Personality: A bit shy at first, but warms up quickly and is affectionate and cuddly

A bit shy at first, but warms up quickly and is Spayed/Neutered: Already spayed

Indoor only: Inside home only

Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211

Martha is at a fun, playful age and ready to grow up with her new family.

👉 Meet Martha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Denison, TX, please consider visiting Denison Animal Welfare Group or calling (903) 361.4211 to ask about these wonderful cats and kittens. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.