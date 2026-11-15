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🐱 Sweet Denison Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption Near You
Looking for a new feline friend in Denison, TX? These adoptable cats and kittens are waiting at Denison Animal Welfare Group for someone to love.
Molly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211
👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peanut
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red & White
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211
👉 Meet Peanut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red & White
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211
👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Raven
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Longhair mix
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby & Black
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211
👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ino
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White / Tan or Fawn
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211
👉 Meet Ino and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gracie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211
👉 Meet Gracie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daisy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211
👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ahsoka
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White / Cream or Ivory
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211
👉 Meet Ahsoka and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Revy
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby & White
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211
👉 Meet Revy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sasha
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211
👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Martha
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 7 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby with White markings
- Personality: A bit shy at first, but warms up quickly and is affectionate and cuddly
- Spayed/Neutered: Already spayed
- Indoor only: Inside home only
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Denison Animal Welfare Group — (903) 361.4211
Martha is at a fun, playful age and ready to grow up with her new family.
👉 Meet Martha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Denison, TX, please consider visiting Denison Animal Welfare Group or calling (903) 361.4211 to ask about these wonderful cats and kittens. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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