📅 Small Business Saturday Donut Stroll in Downtown Denison

Celebrate Small Business Saturday with a sweet treat in Downtown Denison on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Starting at 10 AM, stop by participating businesses to enjoy complimentary donuts while you get your holiday shopping done.

Here’s how to enter the big prize drawing:

Pick up a passport at the event

at the event Either collect 10 stamps from 10 different participating businesses , or

from , Spend $150 in a single store to earn a fast pass entry

in a to earn a Bring your stamped passport to Niche Coffee & Shop, 410 W. Main Street, by 4 PM

At 4 PM, there will be a drawing, and one winner will receive a $500 Downtown Denison gift card.

Great way to support local shops, snag some donuts, and maybe win a big shopping spree.