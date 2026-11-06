🏭 Denison, IA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Denison’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and they’re hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Location: Denison, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll inspect live hogs and pork products to make sure they meet USDA and HACCP rules and are safe to eat. This role is great if you’re detail-focused, can stand for long periods, and want a stable career in food production.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Denison, IA

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Salary: $21.00/hour

Fast-paced warehouse job loading and unloading packages up to 70 lbs. No experience needed, quick online apply, and a good option if you want short-term work with solid weekly pay.

Employer: Monogram Foods

Monogram Foods Location: Denison, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the FSQA team in a food plant, making sure products meet company, customer, and USDA standards. Good fit if you have a background in food safety or quality and want to move into or grow in a leadership role.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.