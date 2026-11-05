🏥 Denison, IA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Denison’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both travel docs and local nurses. If you’re in medicine and open to a change, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Denison, IA

Type: Locum / Contract (24-hr and 12-hr shifts, 5–10 shifts/month)

(24-hr and 12-hr shifts, 5–10 shifts/month) Salary: Not listed

Work in a hospital emergency department with an annual volume of 5,000–6,000 patients, single-coverage (no midlevels). On-site housing, travel, and malpractice are covered, plus 24/7 OB backup and help with credentialing so you can focus on patient care.

Note: Job 1 and Job 2 are the same CompHealth locums role, just listed twice.

Employer: Eckerd Connects

Location: Denison Job Corps, 10 Opportunity Dr, Denison, IA 51442

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.50 – $45.00 per hour

Support young adults (ages 16–24) in a residential training program by providing basic medical care, meds, vitals, and charting. This role comes with low-cost medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, vacation, sick leave, and a retirement plan with up to 5% employer match, plus PSLF-eligible employer status.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend who might be a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.