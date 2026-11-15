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🛒 Denham Springs Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Denham Springs has a nice mix of retail and office customer service roles right now, from big-box nights to quieter office days.
Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying busy.
O/N Merchandising Lead – Sam’s Club
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: Denham Springs, LA (201 Bass Pro Blvd)
- Type: Full-time, Overnight
- Pay: $22.00–$30.00/hour + possible premiums
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead the overnight team, help members on the floor, and keep the club stocked and safe. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, bonuses, and company-paid education (Live Better U).
Note: This same role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the exact same position, so you only need to apply once.
Customer Service Representative (Loan Consultant I) – Lendmark Financial Services
- Employer: Lendmark Financial Services
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- Type: Full-time, Office-based
- Salary: Competitive (exact range not listed) + quarterly incentive bonus
- Why it’s worth a look: Front-desk style role where you greet customers, process personal loans, handle payments, and help grow the branch. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), life insurance, long-term disability, tuition assistance, and optional extra insurance.
Customer Service Team Op – Becklar
- Employer: Becklar
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- Type: Part-time (16–29 hrs) or Full-time (30–40 hrs)
- Pay: Starting at $15.50/hour, up to $16.50/hour after 90 days
- Why it’s worth a look: You’ll monitor alarm signals and dispatch help in emergencies—no sales, just helping people stay safe. Offers weekly pay, tuition reimbursement (around $1,000+/year), 401(k) match, mental health support, PTO, and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company has more roles and room to move up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.