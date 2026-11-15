Denham Springs has a nice mix of retail and office customer service roles right now, from big-box nights to quieter office days.

Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying busy.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club Location: Denham Springs, LA (201 Bass Pro Blvd)

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $22.00–$30.00/hour + possible premiums

Why it’s worth a look: Lead the overnight team, help members on the floor, and keep the club stocked and safe. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, bonuses, and company-paid education (Live Better U).

Note: This same role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the exact same position, so you only need to apply once.

Employer: Lendmark Financial Services

Location: Denham Springs, LA

Type: Full-time, Office-based

Salary: Competitive (exact range not listed) + quarterly incentive bonus

Competitive (exact range not listed) + Why it’s worth a look: Front-desk style role where you greet customers, process personal loans, handle payments, and help grow the branch. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), life insurance, long-term disability, tuition assistance, and optional extra insurance.

Employer: Becklar

Location: Denham Springs, LA

Type: Part-time (16–29 hrs) or Full-time (30–40 hrs)

Pay: Starting at $15.50/hour, up to $16.50/hour after 90 days

Why it’s worth a look: You’ll monitor alarm signals and dispatch help in emergencies—no sales, just helping people stay safe. Offers weekly pay, tuition reimbursement (around $1,000+/year), 401(k) match, mental health support, PTO, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company has more roles and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.