Denham Springs has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from pets to fitness to convenience retail. Good options if you like talking to people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Denham Springs, LA (2358 S Range Ave)

(2358 S Range Ave) Type: Part-time (in-store, not remote)

(in-store, not remote) Pay: Start rate: $12.00/hour

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while keeping animals safe and cared for. Great fit if you love animals, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and want a fast-paced, team-focused retail job.

Employer: Jacobs Entertainment Inc. – Cash Magic Lucky Magnolia

Location: Denham Springs, LA

Type: Not listed (typical convenience store shift work)

Not listed (typical convenience store shift work) Pay: Not listed

Work in a busy truck plaza/convenience store with fuel, food, and gaming on site. Role focuses on quick, friendly service, keeping the store clean and stocked, and handling sales, lottery, and money orders, with a strong benefits package and room to move up.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Location: Denham Springs, LA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-desk role greeting members, giving tours, answering phones, and keeping the gym tidy. Comes with a free membership for you and a guest plus access to health and other insurance options, and chances to grow with the club.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.