Denham Springs has some nice part-time education gigs right now, especially if you love working with kids and want flexible hours.

Employer: KidStrong Juban Crossing (independently owned franchise)

KidStrong Juban Crossing (independently owned franchise) Location: Denham Springs, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Coach kids ages walking–11 in 45-minute, science-based fitness and confidence classes. Great fit if you have an athletic or coaching background, can work weekday evenings and weekends, and enjoy being high-energy in front of kids and parents. Perks include a flexible schedule, training & development, free uniforms, company events, and room to advance.

Employer: KidStrong Juban Crossing (independently owned franchise)

KidStrong Juban Crossing (independently owned franchise) Location: Denham Springs, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run full-day kids’ camps 8:00am–3:30pm on weekdays when local schools are out. You’ll lead fun, structured activities that build kids’ strength, skills, and character. This role also offers flexible hours, training, free uniforms, and chances to pick up extra party or class shifts.

Employer: Regina Caeli Academy

Location: Denham Springs, LA (near Baton Rouge)

Type: Part-time (about 14 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Care for little ones in a classical, Catholic nursery/PK2 classroom on-site, Mondays and Thursdays, 8:45am–3:45pm. No teaching license needed—training is provided—but you must be a practicing Catholic able to sign an Oath of Fidelity and pass a background check.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.