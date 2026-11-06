🏥 De Motte, IN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Part-Time Openings

De Motte’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with part-time roles that fit around school, family, or another job. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and still grow your career.

Employer: Vitae Health Systems

Vitae Health Systems Location: DeMotte, IN (skilled nursing facility)

(skilled nursing facility) Type: Part-time (3 days per week)

Salary: $35,000–$55,000 base, plus commission-based bonus potential

Provide therapy to residents in a long-term care setting, focusing on depression, anxiety, grief, and adjustment to illness. Great fit if you’re independently licensed (LCSW, LPC, LMFT, or Psychologist) and want steady referrals, 401(k) with match, CEU support, and a clinician-focused team.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Demotte, IN (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Part-time (~29 hours/week)

Pay Range: $17.00–$27.00/hour

Schedule: Flexible shifts, open 7 days a week, every 3rd weekend required

Support pharmacists with filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter and drive-thru, and handling inventory. Good option if you like a fast-paced setting, want to build pharmacy skills, and need benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts even in a part-time role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.