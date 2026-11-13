📅 No classes during Thanksgiving break at Piedmont University

Piedmont University will be on Thanksgiving Holiday break from Wednesday, November 25, 2026 through Friday, November 27, 2026.

During these dates, there are no classes.

If you’re a Piedmont student, faculty member, or staff, use this time to plan travel, work schedules, or study time around the break, knowing that regular classes will not meet on those days.