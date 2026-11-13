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No classes Nov 25–27 for Thanksgiving at Piedmont
4 days ago
📅 No classes during Thanksgiving break at Piedmont University
Piedmont University will be on Thanksgiving Holiday break from Wednesday, November 25, 2026 through Friday, November 27, 2026.
During these dates, there are no classes.
If you’re a Piedmont student, faculty member, or staff, use this time to plan travel, work schedules, or study time around the break, knowing that regular classes will not meet on those days.
More Info: Thanksgiving Holiday | Piedmont University
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