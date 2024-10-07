Warren chosen as trustees president for Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences

The Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences (ASHS) took another significant step forward last week when the Board of Trustees held its inaugural meeting, choosing longtime state healthcare leader Mike Warren as its first president.

Warren is one of eight appointees made by Gov. Kay Ivey to the 20-member board, and represents U.S. Congressional District 7, which includes the Demopolis site for the developing school. After a distinguished career as an attorney at Bradley Arant, CEO of Alabama Gas Corporation and later Director of Energen Corporation, he served from 2008-2021 as President and CEO of Children’s of Alabama, the state’s only freestanding pediatric hospital. He is a member of the Alabama Business Hall of Fame, as well as the elite Alabama Academy of Honor, acknowledged for his career and public service contributions.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead the Board of Trustees as we create the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences in Demopolis,” Warren said. “The people Gov. Ivey has placed on this Board are of the highest quality and expertise. We understand how important this school will be to the rural healthcare workforce needs of Alabama, and we take seriously our responsibility for creating a first-of-its kind residential high school that will become a model for our peers across the nation.”

Rob Pearson, chair of the ASHS Foundation, also serves on the Board of Trustees, which will meet again on Oct. 31 in Montgomery.

“The commitment of Mike and of the entire board is evident,” Pearson said. “The depth and scope of this board’s experience in healthcare, education, and its workforce knowledge will help us attract top professionals and students to ASHS’s program and ultimately change the course of Alabama’s healthcare future.”

The school is scheduled to start classes in the 2026-27 school year and will be the fourth in a network of Alabama free, residential specialty public high schools (including campuses for math and science, cyber technology and engineering, and fine arts). Leadership is divided into two distinct and independent areas, working closely together: The Board of Trustees provides governance and operational oversight, while the ASHS Foundation provides financial and educational support.

Among the many priorities of the newly formed Board of Trustees will be to select a president of the school. Until that person is chosen, Dr. Eric Mackey, State Superintendent of the Alabama State Department of Education, is serving in that position on an interim basis.

“This is an exciting and monumental moment for education in Alabama. The Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences represents a transformative opportunity to build a brighter future for our state’s healthcare workforce, especially in rural areas. I commend the Board’s selection of Mike Warren as the inaugural board president. I am confident his extensive leadership experience will guide ASHS in delivering a world-class, STEMM-focused education that prepares our students to meet the critical healthcare needs of Alabama,” Mackey said. “This initiative is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional educational pathways that support Alabama’s future.”

Through partnerships with regional and statewide health systems, educational institutions and communities, ASHS will serve to alleviate the critical rural healthcare workforce shortage in Alabama while providing skilled professional training for in-demand jobs.

