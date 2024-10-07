Open in App
    Law firm named top business of the month

    By Brent Maze,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdM7c_0vxseAQB00

    Manley, Traeger, Perry, Stapp & Compton was named the Demopolis Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month.

    They are a full-service law firm serving clients in West Alabama and Mississippi. They are located at 111 South Walnut Avenue in Demopolis.

    For more more information, contact the firm at 334-289-1384.

    The post Law firm named top business of the month appeared first on The Demopolis Times .

