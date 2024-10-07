Law firm named top business of the month

Manley, Traeger, Perry, Stapp & Compton was named the Demopolis Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month.

They are a full-service law firm serving clients in West Alabama and Mississippi. They are located at 111 South Walnut Avenue in Demopolis.

For more more information, contact the firm at 334-289-1384.

