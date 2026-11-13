Demopolis has a few solid security openings right now, all with clear schedules and steady hourly pay. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Demopolis, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.16/hour

Schedule: Fri–Sun, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Unarmed role at a food and beverage site. You’ll monitor gates and doors, check badges, do walking patrols, and log what you see. Good fit if you want steady weekend hours, customer service, and the chance to pick up extra shifts through their app.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Demopolis, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.16/hour

Schedule: Sun–Thu, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Unarmed patrol at a poultry production site. You’ll walk and drive patrols, watch parking and warehouse areas, help with access control, and respond calmly to alarms or incidents. Comes with paid training, benefits, and a clear afternoon/evening shift.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the full details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.