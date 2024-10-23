Open in App
    How do I vote in New York? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines and more

    By New York Connect Team,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIFNv_0wIOFKJe00

    With Election Day coming up on Nov. 5, here's your guide for all things related to casting your vote in New York.

    Key dates for the 2024 presidential election

    • Last day to register to vote: Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Election Day : Tuesday, Nov. 5
    • Electors vote: Tuesday, Dec. 17
    • Congress counts electoral votes : Monday, Jan. 6
    • Inauguration : Monday, Jan. 20

    When is early voting in New York?

    In-person early voting for the general election begins Saturday, Oct. 26 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3 . Contact your county's Board of Elections for voting locations.

    Do I need to register to vote?

    If you’re unsure about your voter registration status, you can check on the voter lookup portal on the NY State Board of Elections site.

    How do I do that?

    To qualify for voter registration in New York, you must be a U.S. citizen, at least 16 years old (you cannot vote until 18) and be a resident of the state for at least 30 days before the election, among other requirements . You can register to vote online, in-person or by mail.

    What do I need to register to vote in NY?

    According to the state , you'll need your New York state driver license, permit or non-driver ID card, your zip code currently on record with the DMV and your social security number.

    What's the deadline?

    The deadline to register is Oct. 26.

    Where do I find out where my polling site is?

    You can find your polling site on the voter lookup portal on the NY State Board of Elections site.

    Can I vote by mail?

    In New York, any registered voter may apply for an early mail ballot. You can apply online, by going in-person to your local county board of elections or by designating another person to deliver your application in person to your local county board of elections. Applications requesting to receive an early mail ballot must be received no later than ten days before the election.

    What's the latest date I can turn in my ballot?

    Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 5, and received by the County Board of Elections no later than Nov. 12. If delivered in person, they must be received by the poll site or the County Board of Elections Office by 9 p.m. on Election Day.

    Is there a way I can track my ballot?

    You can track your mail ballot on the voter lookup portal on the NY State Board of Elections site.

    What if I need help getting to the polling site?

    Any voter who requests assistance is entitled to receive it, regardless of the reason, according to the New York State Board of Elections. Poll workers are trained to offer assistance for all access needs. There are accessible methods to register to vote. Voters with a print disability may apply for an accessible ballot using the online Accessible Ballot Application portal .

    Where do I find election results?

    USA TODAY will have presidential, congressional and statewide race results updating live here .

    Contributing: New York Connect Team Reporters Emily Barnes and Victoria Freile; USA Today Network ; Illustrations by Veronica Bravo, USA TODAY

    This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: How do I vote in New York? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines and more

