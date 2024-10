Perry’s Ice Cream introduces two new holiday products

Erie County-based Perry’s Ice Cream Co. has introduced two new products for the holiday season:

∎ Iced Gingerbread ($6.99 for 1.5 quarts) combines gingerbread and royal icing ice cream with sugar cookie dough pieces.

∎ Tree-shaped Sugar Cookie Bars ($6.99 for a box of six 2.5-ounce bars) feature classic sugar cookie ice cream swirled with green frosting.

The new offerings will join Perry’s classic holiday ice cream flavors Peppermint Stick (pink peppermint ice cream with red and green peppermint candies) and White Christmas (mint and white chocolate flavored ice cream with red and green mint pieces).

The products are being distributed this week to grocery stores including Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans Food Markets and will remain on shelves until the end of the holiday season.

