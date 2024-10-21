Man struck, killed by train in Rochester

A man was struck and killed by a train near Brown Street in Rochester over the weekend.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Brown Street around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, after it was reported that a pedestrian was possibly struck by a train, said Lt. Jeremy Robinson of the Rochester Police Department.

Officers at the scene located a deceased man on the train tracks, between Saxton and Wilder streets. Police said the man was struck by a westbound train. He has not been identified by police.

No other injuries were reported. Rochester police and CSX are investigating the incident. The area is just south of Interstate 490 and several blocks west of Innovative Field.

