A new business is looking to move into a prominent 9,000-square-foot space at Eastview Mall that has seen three restaurants come and go.

Stage 585, which promises live music, craft cocktails, “upscale bites” and more, according to its Instagram account, plans to open where local Italian restaurant Nocino operated from November 2021 until this past May.

First, the interior will be remodeled to accommodate a stage for the music performances, which likely would happen on Friday and Saturday nights, Brad Humberstone of Mitchell Design Build said at an Oct. 8 Victor Planning Board meeting where he represented the applicant, Great Eastern Mall LLC.

The exterior will remain the same, Humberstone said.

He asked the board for change-of-use approval, which was granted, because of the addition of music.

He did not offer a timeline for the project.

Before Nocino, the space near the Wilmorite-owned mall’s sundial and Entrance 2 was home to Syracuse-based Prime Steak House and before that, Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano , a chain with locations throughout the Midwest and Colorado.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood .

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Restaurant and bar with live music plans to open at Eastview Mall