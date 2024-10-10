Open in App
    Milton wreaks havoc across Florida: Tornadoes, floods, and power outages

    By New York Connect Team,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ss1FA_0w1P2PDi00

    Hurricane Milton swept across central Florida on Thursday after making landfall on the state's west coast, bringing deadly tornadoes, destroying homes, and leaving nearly 2 million without power.

    The storm made landfall near Siesta Key around 8:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. By early Thursday, Milton had weakened to a Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph winds, but heavy rain and damaging storm surges continued. The storm was located 45 miles west-southwest of Cape Canaveral.

    A flash flood emergency was in effect for the Tampa Bay area, including Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater. St. Petersburg received over 16 inches of rain by Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tampa Bay, initially expected to be in the storm's direct path, may have avoided major damage due to Milton making landfall before high tide. However, forecasters warned of storm surges up to 13 feet.

    Milton also spawned at least 19 tornadoes, destroying around 125 homes, mostly mobile homes. DeSantis urged residents to shelter in place, saying it was "too dangerous to evacuate safely." At least two people were killed in a suspected tornado at a retirement community in Fort Pierce. St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson reported that around 100 homes were destroyed, with 17 tornadoes touching down in the county.

    More than 2 million homes and businesses lost power, according to PowerOutage.us. The storm was expected to cross Florida overnight and enter the Atlantic on Thursday, maintaining hurricane strength but gradually weakening afterward. Florida, still recovering from Hurricane Helene two weeks ago, saw nearly 2 million people ordered to evacuate. Both Milton and Helene are expected to cause billions in damages.

    President Joe Biden was briefed on the storm's impacts, according to a White House statement.

    New York flight impacts due to Hurricane Milton: Check your status

    Travelers should check with their airlines for updates and consider flexible change policies if they can delay their trips. Under Department of Transportation rules, customers are entitled to a refund if their flight is canceled. Here are links to arrivals and departures at New York airports:

    Buffalo - Buffalo Niagara International Airport

    Rochester - Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport

    Syracuse - Syracuse Hancock International Airport

    Albany - Albany International Airport

    JFK - John F Kennedy International Airport

    LaGuardia - LaGuardia Airport

    Contributing: USA Today Network, Reuters

    This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Milton wreaks havoc across Florida: Tornadoes, floods, and power outages

