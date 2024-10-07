Open in App
    • Democrat and Chronicle

    D&C, 19th Ward Community Association host 'Meet Justice Marbury' event Oct. 9 at library

    By Democrat and Chronicle,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfgqp_0vxyXsmI00

    The 19th Ward Community Association and the Democrat and Chronicle invite you to meet 19th Ward neighborhoods reporter Justice Marbury this week.

    Marbury, a Rochester native and Rochester Institute of Technology graduate, will be available to speak with neighborhood residents from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Arnett Branch Library, located at 310 Arnett Blvd. in Rochester.

    More: Meet Justice Marbury: the new voice of the 19th Ward for Democrat and Chronicle

    Since spring, Marbury has been writing about people and businesses and issues in the neighborhood, which sits in the southwest portion of the city. At community fairs and online, she has solicited readers' ideas for neighborhood stories and has published quite a few of these stories since spring.

    Marbury wrote this in a June column for the newspaper: "When people ask me what part of Rochester I'm from, I always tell them I've lived a bit of everywhere, but some of my most cherished memories, filled with laughter and warmth, were made in the 19th Ward."

    On Wednesday evening, Marbury and other D&C journalists including Community News and Outreach Editor Robert Bell will speak, take questions and hand out story-idea surveys. Marbury is also seeking to grow her list of local sources as she meets more residents.

    This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: D&C, 19th Ward Community Association host 'Meet Justice Marbury' event Oct. 9 at library

