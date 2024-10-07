Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Democrat and Chronicle

    NY attorney general will not charge Rochester officer in fatal Christmas Eve shooting

    By Steve Howe, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNrQh_0vxxp15z00

    The New York Attorney General’s Office will not pursue charges against the Rochester police officer who fatally shot a man on Christmas Eve in 2023, according to a report released Monday afternoon .

    Todd Novick, 46, of Rochester was shot by RPD officer Daniel Celiberti when he fled from police during a stop on Murray Street. Novick was shot a split second after being told to drop a BB gun he pulled from his pants as he fled.

    New York’s law of justification allows police officers to use deadly force when they reasonably believe it’s necessary to defend themselves or another against a use of deadly force. The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation found a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that Celiberti was justified in the shooting.

    The law requires the investigation to disprove the shooting was justified, not prove it was.

    State reviews Todd Novick shooting video

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMtNy_0vxxp15z00

    The investigation reviewed Celiberti’s body worn camera footage, interviews with both responding officers and transcript of the 911 call. Screen grabs from the camera footage, autopsy information and crime scene photographs, along with civilian witnesses, were also included in the report released Monday.

    The report found officers had reasonable cause to arrest Novick for criminal possession of a weapon and the removal of what appeared to be a handgun in the foot pursuit gave Celiberti reasonable basis to believe Novick would imminently use deadly force against him.

    Stopped on street by Rochester police, then shot as he ran

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZrfk_0vxxp15z00

    Celiberti arrived on Murray Street the morning of Christmas Eve in response to a 911 call that a white or Hispanic man of 20 to 30 years of age in a dark sweatsuit was holding a handgun “out in the open.” The officer approached two white or Hispanic men and one white woman standing on the sidewalk and asked what they were doing.

    One man, later identified as Novick, said he was headed to work at a mechanic shop. When RPD officer Jameek Thomas arrived on the scene a minute later, Novick walked away and when Celiberti told him to wait, he began to run.

    Celiberti chased after Novick, who removed a realistic-looking Crosman C11 BB gun from his sweatpants. Immediately after Celiberti ordered Novick to “stop, stop, stop, drop the gun, drop the gun,” the officer fired five shots at him. Novick dropped the handgun and fell to the ground in the driveway of a Murray Street home.

    The review of the video timeline included in the report places the timestamp of his commands to Novick and the shooting a second apart.

    In his interview with investigators, Celiberti said he identified two bullet wounds on Novick’s side and back and applied vented chest seals over the wounds. He said Novick did not immediately discard the gun, which made him fear it would be used against him and Thomas.

    “I was trying to put it down,” Novick said in the body worn camera footage. “I was trying to put it down. I’m sorry.”

    The medical examiner’s report determined Novick died due to gunshot wounds to the torso. Two entrance wounds were found in the right lower back and left middle back; two bullets were recovered lodged in his right chest wall and left neck. While the shots were considered to be the cause of death, the medical examiner could not determine whether either shot was individually fatal.

    Steve Howe reports on weather, climate and the Great Lakes for the Democrat and Chronicle. An RIT graduate, he has covered myriad topics over the years, including public safety, local government, national politics and economic development in New York and Utah.

    This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: NY attorney general will not charge Rochester officer in fatal Christmas Eve shooting

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Lopez
    1d ago
    May The LORD JESUS The CHRIST bless this guy to R.I.P AND COMFORT HIS FAMILY
    Melvin Spencer
    1d ago
    WHERE ARE PEOPLE GOING FOR if you don't have a gun but do hold a bb gun still did the officer ask him questions before pulling out pistol and killing him
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Hide Ya Kids: Kentucky Sheriff Fatally Shoots Judge Friend 8 Times After Allegedly Finding Daughter’s Number In Cell Phone
    Bossip7 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today34 minutes ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Supreme Court Rejects R. Kelly Appeal Petition — As the Disgraced Singer’s Ex-Wife Promises to ‘Set So Many Free’ With a New Tell-All Book
    Digital Music News2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Homes are selling the fastest in these 3 unassuming upstate New York counties
    New York Post2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA11 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    SoCal County gets $11 Million to clear homeless encampments
    The HD Post1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy