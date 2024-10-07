NY attorney general will not charge Rochester officer in fatal Christmas Eve shooting

The New York Attorney General’s Office will not pursue charges against the Rochester police officer who fatally shot a man on Christmas Eve in 2023, according to a report released Monday afternoon .

Todd Novick, 46, of Rochester was shot by RPD officer Daniel Celiberti when he fled from police during a stop on Murray Street. Novick was shot a split second after being told to drop a BB gun he pulled from his pants as he fled.

New York’s law of justification allows police officers to use deadly force when they reasonably believe it’s necessary to defend themselves or another against a use of deadly force. The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation found a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that Celiberti was justified in the shooting.

The law requires the investigation to disprove the shooting was justified, not prove it was.

State reviews Todd Novick shooting video

The investigation reviewed Celiberti’s body worn camera footage, interviews with both responding officers and transcript of the 911 call. Screen grabs from the camera footage, autopsy information and crime scene photographs, along with civilian witnesses, were also included in the report released Monday.

The report found officers had reasonable cause to arrest Novick for criminal possession of a weapon and the removal of what appeared to be a handgun in the foot pursuit gave Celiberti reasonable basis to believe Novick would imminently use deadly force against him.

Stopped on street by Rochester police, then shot as he ran

Celiberti arrived on Murray Street the morning of Christmas Eve in response to a 911 call that a white or Hispanic man of 20 to 30 years of age in a dark sweatsuit was holding a handgun “out in the open.” The officer approached two white or Hispanic men and one white woman standing on the sidewalk and asked what they were doing.

One man, later identified as Novick, said he was headed to work at a mechanic shop. When RPD officer Jameek Thomas arrived on the scene a minute later, Novick walked away and when Celiberti told him to wait, he began to run.

Celiberti chased after Novick, who removed a realistic-looking Crosman C11 BB gun from his sweatpants. Immediately after Celiberti ordered Novick to “stop, stop, stop, drop the gun, drop the gun,” the officer fired five shots at him. Novick dropped the handgun and fell to the ground in the driveway of a Murray Street home.

The review of the video timeline included in the report places the timestamp of his commands to Novick and the shooting a second apart.

In his interview with investigators, Celiberti said he identified two bullet wounds on Novick’s side and back and applied vented chest seals over the wounds. He said Novick did not immediately discard the gun, which made him fear it would be used against him and Thomas.

“I was trying to put it down,” Novick said in the body worn camera footage. “I was trying to put it down. I’m sorry.”

The medical examiner’s report determined Novick died due to gunshot wounds to the torso. Two entrance wounds were found in the right lower back and left middle back; two bullets were recovered lodged in his right chest wall and left neck. While the shots were considered to be the cause of death, the medical examiner could not determine whether either shot was individually fatal.

