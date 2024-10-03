Open in App
    • Democrat and Chronicle

    Is Election Day a federal holiday? Here's what to know for 2024

    By Victoria E. Freile, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    Next month registered voters will cast their ballots across the nation in the 2024 presidential election .

    Come January, the nation will see a newly-elected president and vice-president.

    Anyone planning to vote on Election Day, may wonder whether the day doubles as a holiday - and if they have to report to work.

    Here's what to know.

    When is Election Day 2024?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GUu1F_0vt0ymdk00

    Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Election Day is held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November, according to the Department of Justice.

    Polling sites in New York will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Is Election Day a federal holiday?

    Election Day is not a federal holiday.

    Some states do, however, observe Election Day as a holiday. Most state offices will be closed on Election Day, including:

    Twenty-four states, plus the District of Columbia, offer paid time off to vote. Some states permit workers to take time from the work day to vote, but without pay.

    When is the deadline to register to vote in New York?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUsDb_0vt0ymdk00

    The deadline for the general election is Saturday, Oct. 26 . All applications - including in-person applications - must be received by this date.

    When is early voting in New York?

    In-person early voting for the general election begins Saturday, Oct. 26 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3 . Contact your county's Board of Elections for voting locations.

    How to register to vote in New York

    There are multiple ways to register to vote in New York:

    Key dates for the 2024 presidential election

    • Last day to register to vote: Saturday, Oct. 26
    • First day of early voting (in-person) : Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Last day to request vote by mail or absentee ballots: Saturday, Oct,. 26
    • Last day of early voting (in-person): Sunday, Nov. 3
    • Last day to return vote by mail or absentee ballots (in person or by mail): Tuesday, Nov. 5
    • Election Day : Tuesday, Nov. 5
    • Electors vote: Tuesday, Dec. 17
    • Congress counts electoral votes : Monday, Jan. 6
    • Inauguration : Monday, Jan. 20

    What are the remaining holidays in 2024?

    Each year, there are 11 federal holidays. Four federal holidays remain for 2024:

    • Columbus Day (Second Monday in October - Oct. 14, 2024)
    • Veterans Day (Nov. 11, 2024)
    • Thanksgiving Day (Fourth Thursday of November - Nov. 28, 2024)
    • Christmas Day (Dec. 25, 2024)

    Comments / 2
    Danielle Lillie
    1d ago
    The answer is NO. Trump considered making it one so make it easier for people to vote.
    TC Andrews
    1d ago
    State offices aren't closed in New York on Election day. Schools and municipal offices are.
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy