Is Election Day a federal holiday? Here's what to know for 2024

Next month registered voters will cast their ballots across the nation in the 2024 presidential election .

Come January, the nation will see a newly-elected president and vice-president.

Anyone planning to vote on Election Day, may wonder whether the day doubles as a holiday - and if they have to report to work.

Here's what to know.

When is Election Day 2024?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Election Day is held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November, according to the Department of Justice.

Polling sites in New York will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Is Election Day a federal holiday?

Election Day is not a federal holiday.

Some states do, however, observe Election Day as a holiday. Most state offices will be closed on Election Day, including:

Twenty-four states, plus the District of Columbia, offer paid time off to vote. Some states permit workers to take time from the work day to vote, but without pay.

When is the deadline to register to vote in New York?

The deadline for the general election is Saturday, Oct. 26 . All applications - including in-person applications - must be received by this date.

When is early voting in New York?

In-person early voting for the general election begins Saturday, Oct. 26 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3 . Contact your county's Board of Elections for voting locations.

How to register to vote in New York

There are multiple ways to register to vote in New York:

Register online at elections.ny.gov

Register in person at your county's Board of Elections , at any state agency-based voter registration center , or at the Department of Motor Vehicles

Register by mail by requesting a form. You can call 1-800-367-8683 or can request a form via New York's Voter Registration Form Request mailing list . Once the form is completed, print, sign and date the form and mail it to your county's Board of Elections by Oct. 26.

Key dates for the 2024 presidential election

Last day to register to vote: Saturday, Oct. 26

Saturday, Oct. 26 First day of early voting (in-person) : Saturday, Oct. 26

: Saturday, Oct. 26 Last day to request vote by mail or absentee ballots: Saturday, Oct,. 26

Saturday, Oct,. 26 Last day of early voting (in-person): Sunday, Nov. 3

Sunday, Nov. 3 Last day to return vote by mail or absentee ballots (in person or by mail): Tuesday, Nov. 5

Tuesday, Nov. 5 Election Day : Tuesday, Nov. 5

: Tuesday, Nov. 5 Electors vote: Tuesday, Dec. 17

Tuesday, Dec. 17 Congress counts electoral votes : Monday, Jan. 6

: Monday, Jan. 6 Inauguration : Monday, Jan. 20

What are the remaining holidays in 2024?

Each year, there are 11 federal holidays. Four federal holidays remain for 2024:

Columbus Day (Second Monday in October - Oct. 14, 2024)

(Second Monday in October - Oct. 14, 2024) Veterans Day (Nov. 11, 2024)

(Nov. 11, 2024) Thanksgiving Day (Fourth Thursday of November - Nov. 28, 2024)

(Fourth Thursday of November - Nov. 28, 2024) Christmas Day (Dec. 25, 2024)

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Is Election Day a federal holiday? Here's what to know for 2024