Man dead following hit-and-run in Rochester; investigation underway

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rochester Wednesday night, according to police.

Emergency responders were called to Lyell Avenue at Broad Street to investigate the incident just before midnight, said Capt. Ryan Tauriello of the Rochester Police Department. It appeared that the pedestrian - a man - was in the road on Lyell Avenue when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The striking vehicle left the scene, but was later located by officers, said Capt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department. Investigators also located the involved driver.

No charges have been filed to date, he said. RPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 911.

