Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Democrat and Chronicle

    Man dead following hit-and-run in Rochester; investigation underway

    By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle,

    2 days ago

    A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rochester Wednesday night, according to police.

    Emergency responders were called to Lyell Avenue at Broad Street to investigate the incident just before midnight, said Capt. Ryan Tauriello of the Rochester Police Department. It appeared that the pedestrian - a man - was in the road on Lyell Avenue when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The striking vehicle left the scene, but was later located by officers, said Capt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department. Investigators also located the involved driver.

    No charges have been filed to date, he said. RPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal crash.

    Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 911.

    This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Man dead following hit-and-run in Rochester; investigation underway

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024
    Democrat and Chronicle2 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz20 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    New nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Rochester begin this week
    Democrat and Chronicle2 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    In Memory of Adored Actress Elizabeth Pena: 10 Years After Her Tragic Death By Alcohol
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute24 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks13 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today14 hours ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 hours ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy