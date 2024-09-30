Open in App
    • Democrat and Chronicle

    Teen charged in deadly Rochester shooting

    By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle,

    2 days ago

    A teenager apprehended in Georgia has been charged in the shooting death of a Rochester teen over the summer, according to police.

    Jymere Feliciano, 19, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, in the July fatal shooting of Jaden Scott , 17, of Rochester.

    Scott was shot at least once on Nassau Street in the upper body around 3:30 p.m. on July 28, said Capt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department. He was found on the sidewalk and was taken to a Rochester area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died from his injuries several days later.

    Feliciano allegedly fled to Georgia shortly after the homicide, and was apprehended by Rochester police officers and U.S. Marshals on Sept. 17, Bello said.

    He was returned to Rochester last week and pleaded not guilty in Monroe County Court on Friday morning as an indictment was unsealed. Feliciano was remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 26.

    Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

    This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Teen charged in deadly Rochester shooting

