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Deming
Soda with the Superintendent set for Nov. 18
10 days ago
Deming Public Schools will host Soda with the Superintendent with Superintendent Nicholas Wohlgemuth on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 6:00–7:00 p.m. at La Fonda Restaurant, 601 E. Pine St. Residents can stop by for a casual, one-on-one talk to share questions, ideas, and thoughts about local schools.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Deming Public Schools
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