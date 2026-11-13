Deming Public Schools will host Soda with the Superintendent with Superintendent Nicholas Wohlgemuth on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 6:00–7:00 p.m. at La Fonda Restaurant, 601 E. Pine St. Residents can stop by for a casual, one-on-one talk to share questions, ideas, and thoughts about local schools.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Deming Public Schools