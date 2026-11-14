Deming has a nice mix of steady retail and flexible side‑gig options right now. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Deming, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll answer calls, help patients with orders, update their info, and make sure they’re following doctor directions. Good fit if you’re organized, calm on the phone, and like detailed computer work.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Deming, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18/hr base + $5/hr training pay; at least $20/hr with incentives

Help customers pick phones and plans, use digital tools to show coverage, and do hands‑on demos. Comes with strong benefits, stock grants, and a clear path to grow into higher‑earning roles.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Driveline Retail Merchandising Location: Deming, NM (travel within ~25 miles)

Type: Part-time, flexible/variable hours

Salary: About $13/hr

Set up displays, stock shelves, and check inventory at different stores while making your own schedule. Great if you want very flexible hours, like working on your own, and don’t mind some lifting and walking.

Employer: TravelCenters of America

Location: Deming, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14–$16/hr

Work at a busy travel center helping drivers and travelers with quick, friendly checkout and keeping the store stocked. Offers benefits, meal discounts, and room to move up if you like the travel‑center vibe.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to different schedules and experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.