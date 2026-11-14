undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Deming
🛒 Deming, NM Retail Jobs: Multiple Openings With Flexible Hours
2 days ago
Deming has a nice mix of steady retail and flexible side‑gig options right now. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Customer Service Rep – Healthcare Supplies
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Deming, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll answer calls, help patients with orders, update their info, and make sure they’re following doctor directions. Good fit if you’re organized, calm on the phone, and like detailed computer work.
Mobile Associate – Retail Sales, Bilingual
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Deming, NM
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $18/hr base + $5/hr training pay; at least $20/hr with incentives
Help customers pick phones and plans, use digital tools to show coverage, and do hands‑on demos. Comes with strong benefits, stock grants, and a clear path to grow into higher‑earning roles.
Flex Merchandiser
- Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising
- Location: Deming, NM (travel within ~25 miles)
- Type: Part-time, flexible/variable hours
- Salary: About $13/hr
Set up displays, stock shelves, and check inventory at different stores while making your own schedule. Great if you want very flexible hours, like working on your own, and don’t mind some lifting and walking.
Store Cashier I
- Employer: TravelCenters of America
- Location: Deming, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $14–$16/hr
Work at a busy travel center helping drivers and travelers with quick, friendly checkout and keeping the store stocked. Offers benefits, meal discounts, and room to move up if you like the travel‑center vibe.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to different schedules and experience levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.