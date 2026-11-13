Deming’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on caregiving to advanced clinical roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and work in care.

Employer: Homecare Hub of Iowa

Homecare Hub of Iowa Location: Deming, NM

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 per hour

Help clients at home with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, meals, meds, and light housekeeping while building real one-on-one relationships. Flexible schedule, referral program, and a team that offers training and support; prior caregiving or assisted living experience is a plus.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Deming, NM

Type: Contract / Locum Tenens

Schedule: 7 am–7 am shifts, call and clinic combined

Locum role with 10–12 clinic visits per day and 10–15 surgeries per week (appy, chole, upper/lower endoscopy) plus hospital privileges. CompHealth handles weekly pay, housing, travel, malpractice coverage, and credentialing so you can focus on surgery.

Employer: Luna Rehab & Care Center / Luna Health & Rehab

Location: Deming, NM

Type: Part-time or PRN

Work directly on-site with an in-house therapy team to help residents regain independence with ADLs and IADLs. New grads are welcome, with flexible scheduling, competitive pay, mileage reimbursement, and growth opportunities in a supportive, team-focused setting.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.