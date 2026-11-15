Deltona neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, especially for DIY and home projects. If you like to build, fix, or upgrade things, these could be a great fit.

Item: Clear Lexan bullet-proof transparent sheets, ⅜" thick

Condition: Reclaimed from a workplace; used as nominal bullet protection on windows

Size: One sheet is 33" x 47"; three other sheets around 33" x 58" with a ½" hole drilled near one end (exact hole placement given in the listing)

Location: Deltona Normandy, Deltona, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

These large clear sheets are great for DIY projects, repairs, or protective panels. They are rigid, transparent, and already cut to useful sizes. Some pieces have a single drilled hole near one end, which may help with mounting.

Pickup only; you’ll need to load them yourself.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large format glossy white porcelain tile

Size: 23⅝" x 47¼", ⅜" thick

Condition: Perfect condition, no cracks or chips

Quantity: Just one piece

Location: Deltona Normandy, Deltona, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice single large tile that could work as a tabletop, shelf, desk surface, or accent piece. Smooth and shiny, ready for a creative project or a repair job.

No delivery, and you’ll need to load it yourself. The poster notes it will go to garbage if not picked up before Wednesday, so move fast if you’re interested.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 45-gallon electric water heater

Condition: In working condition; owner upgraded to a new unit, nothing wrong with this one per the post

Location: Deltona, Volusia County, Florida

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: The poster has shared pictures at: https://trashnothing.com/pics/TsMCueK

Good option if you need a replacement water heater and are comfortable installing it. The owner says it’s working and was only removed due to an upgrade.

Pickup only, though the poster says they can deliver for a fee—arrange details directly with them.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Deltona tend to go quickly, especially useful DIY materials and working appliances. If something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.