Deltona’s retail scene is busy right now, and a few solid customer-facing roles are hiring. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: TCC Wireless (T-Mobile retailer)

TCC Wireless (T-Mobile retailer) Location: Deltona, FL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time (listed as Full Time Retail Sales Representative, but job type shows part-time)

(listed as Full Time Retail Sales Representative, but job type shows part-time) Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount (some listings also note paid training)

Fast-paced phone sales with a lot of customer interaction—help people pick plans, upgrade devices, and handle bill questions. Good fit if you’re energetic, can work nights/weekends, and want commission-style goals without door-to-door work.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3310

Location: 101 Howland Blvd, Deltona, FL 32738

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $15 – $28 per hour plus possible hourly premiums and incentives

plus possible hourly premiums and incentives Benefits: Health (medical, vision, dental), 401(k), stock purchase, life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental leave, disability, store discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U)

Front-end role running registers, greeting customers, and keeping lines moving. Good if you want steady hours, strong benefits even as part-time, and don’t mind being on your feet.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.