undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Deltona
💰 Free shuttle for Deltona Celtic Festival all day
2 days ago
🚧 Free shuttle to Deltona Celtic Festival & Highland Games
A free shuttle service will run for the City of Deltona’s Celtic Festival & Highland Games.
- Shuttle runs from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Continuous loop between City Hall and Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex
- No cost to ride
You can park at either City Hall or Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex and hop on the shuttle to get to and from the festival without worrying about parking near the event.
Just show up during shuttle hours and ride as needed.
More Info: Free Shuttle Service • Deltona, FL
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.