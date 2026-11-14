🚧 Free shuttle to Deltona Celtic Festival & Highland Games

A free shuttle service will run for the City of Deltona’s Celtic Festival & Highland Games.

Shuttle runs from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Continuous loop between City Hall and Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex

and No cost to ride

You can park at either City Hall or Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex and hop on the shuttle to get to and from the festival without worrying about parking near the event.

Just show up during shuttle hours and ride as needed.