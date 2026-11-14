🚧 Free shuttle for Deltona Celtic Festival & Highland Games

A free shuttle service will run for the City of Deltona’s Celtic Festival & Highland Games.

On festival day, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., a shuttle will run on a continuous loop between Deltona City Hall and Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex.

You can park at either City Hall or Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex and ride the shuttle to the festival, so you don’t have to worry about finding parking near the event.

Just show up at either location during shuttle hours and hop on for a free ride.