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Deltona
📢 Free pet microchipping for Deltona residents Nov. 15
13 days ago
📢 Free pet microchipping for Deltona residents
Keep your pets safe with a free microchip at this city event.
When: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Where: Deltona City Hall – Parking Lot, 2345 Providence Blvd., Deltona, FL 32725
Who: Dogs and cats belonging to Deltona residents only
On-site support: Animal Control Officers will be there to help.
If you live in Deltona and have a dog or cat that isn’t microchipped yet, you can bring them to this event during the listed hours to get a chip at no cost.
More Info: Calendar • Free Pet Microchip Event
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