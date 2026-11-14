📢 Free pet microchipping for Deltona residents

Keep your pets safe with a free microchip at this city event.

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Deltona City Hall – Parking Lot, 2345 Providence Blvd., Deltona, FL 32725

Who: Dogs and cats belonging to Deltona residents only

On-site support: Animal Control Officers will be there to help.

If you live in Deltona and have a dog or cat that isn’t microchipped yet, you can bring them to this event during the listed hours to get a chip at no cost.