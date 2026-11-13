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Deltona
Fire safety event with fire truck in Deltona
8 days ago
The Deltona Regional Library of the Volusia County Public Library will host Learn & Explore: Fire Safety with a Fire Truck on Wednesday, November 18, at 4 p.m. All ages can meet firefighters from the Deltona Fire Department, explore a fire truck, and learn fire safety tips; no registration is required.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Volusia County Public Library
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