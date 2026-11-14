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🏥 Deltona Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Medical Assistant Roles Hiring Now
Deltona’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and hospitals looking for hands-on support staff. If you’re a Medical Assistant, this is a good moment to make a move or step up your career.
Certified Medical Assistant – AdventHealth
- Employer: AdventHealth
- Location: Deltona, FL (1745 Sterling Silver Blvd)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: $17.28 – $27.65/hour
- Perks: Up to $2,500 sign-on bonus for eligible hires; benefits and PTO from day one; 403(b) retirement; paid parental leave; mental health and well-being resources; pet benefits.
This role is very hands-on: rooming patients, taking vitals, giving meds, helping with minor procedures, and keeping the clinic running smoothly. Great fit if you’re a certified MA with BLS, can travel between clinics as needed, and like a fast-paced, team-focused setting.
Alternate listing with the same role and details is also on Indeed: Certified Medical Assistant – AdventHealth
Medical Assistant II – Pediatrics
- Employer: Pediatric Associates Family of Companies
- Location: Deltona, FL (some travel to other offices)
- Type: Full-time (clinic hours Mon, Tue, Thu 8:00 am–9:00 pm; Sat 8:00 am–12:00 pm on rotation)
- Bonus: $500 sign-on bonus for eligible new external hires
Here you’ll work in pediatrics, doing advanced MA tasks like venipuncture, vaccines, EKGs, spirometry, and detailed parent education. Good match if you have 2+ years MA experience, MA diploma/certification, active BLS, and enjoy a busy, kid-focused clinic with some evening and Saturday hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Polish your resume tonight and send in at least one application.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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