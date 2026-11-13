Deltona has some very special cats looking for calm, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your life, these kitties are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 11–12 years)

Adult (about 11–12 years) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

(no adoption fee listed) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Deltona, FL)

About Nina:

Nina is a healthy adult cat who enjoys gentle petting but is otherwise very independent. She’s a great match for singles or older couples who want a calm, low-key companion.

Her current family is expecting their second child and wants Nina to have the quiet, peaceful home she prefers. She needs a home with no children and no other pets, where she can relax and enjoy a calm routine.

👉 Meet Nina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese mix

Siamese mix Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $175

Shelter/Rescue: Saving Livy Cat Rescue

Phone: (386) 343-2390

About Squidward:

Squidward is a sweet, curious little boy who loves to play and spend time with his humans. He’s part of the “Bikini Bottom” litter and grew up in foster care with his brothers and sisters, learning the world through play.

He’ll do well in a home that’s ready for kitten energy, toys, and lots of interaction. If you’re looking for a playful buddy to grow up with your family, Squidward could be the one.

👉 Meet Squidward and apply to adopt on Saving Livy’s linktree

👉 View his full profile on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

(no adoption fee listed) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Deltona, FL)

About Sundae:

Sundae was found on the side of the road in 2018 and has grown into a very cuddly, chatty family cat. She loves to be around her people and is used to living with two young children who pet and play with her.

She would do best in a home where someone wants a true lap cat and constant companion. Sundae has some stomach sensitivities and has done very well for years on Blue Buffalo Duck Protein food, which helps keep her comfortable.

👉 Meet Sundae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Deltona, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends, family, and neighbors so Nina, Squidward, and Sundae can find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.