🚧 New Deltona sidewalks start Nov. 16 on four streets

🚧 New sidewalk construction starts Nov. 16 in Deltona.

The City will be installing 5-foot-wide sidewalks within the city right of way on these streets:

PRESTON AV. from FT. SMITH BLVD to CURTISS DR. (even side)

from to (even side) CORONET DR from SAXON BLVD to LA CASITA ST (odd side)

from to (odd side) CLEARWATER DR from DUMAS DR to CARMONA CT (even side)

from to (even side) YORKSHIRE DR from CATALINA BLVD to LAKE HELEN OSTEEN RD (odd side)

What to expect before work on your street:

3 weeks before : Door hanger notice

: Door hanger notice 2 weeks before : Right-of-way survey

: Right-of-way survey 1 week before: Excavation areas marked

The City aims to finish all sidewalks on this list by September 30, 2027, using current funding. Work will be done by Whitehouse Contracting LLC.

Questions or concerns? Contact Tony Elam, Public Works Engineering, at (386) 878-8970.