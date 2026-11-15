Marco Rubio slams the ICC © Flickr/US Department of State

Marco Rubio dares the International Criminal Court to enforce its “paper decrees” in the US and calls it a "fake court."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the International Criminal Court (ICC) while addressing Federalist Society’s 2026 National Lawyers Convention on November 13, 2026. Rubio rebuked the ICC and defended Donald Trump’s decision to sanction the organization. The Secretary of State called the ICC an “unelected world tribunal” and said it claims to supersede the laws of nations:

“This is why earlier this year, President Trump made the unprecedented decision to sanction the International Criminal Court – a fake court, which is an unelected world tribunal which claims to supersede the laws and constitutions of sovereign states, even those who never signed up for it.”

In his address, Rubio emphasized America’s sovereignty and said the country’s citizens did not agree with the ICC’s authority. Rubio criticized the International Criminal Court and said the organization “appointed themselves” as the arbiters of “international order” without accountability:

“Americans never agreed to submit to the ICC’s authority. But the court and its allies in the global bureaucracy have appointed themselves judge, jury, and executioner of the international order, ruling over all but accountable to none; armed with the power to investigate, prosecute, and jail our citizens according to laws we neither consent to nor control.”

Related: Foreign Ministers of Eight US Allies Reaffirm “Continued and Unwavering Support” for the ICC After Trump Sanctions

“They Can Certainly Try”: Marco Rubio Accuses the International Criminal Court of Trying To “Weaken the United States”

Secretary Rubio challenged the International Criminal Court to enforce its decisions in the United States. He invoked a famous quote attributed to Pompey to make his point, and said:

“They can certainly try. But if they are foolish enough to try to enforce their paper decrees, our answer will be the same as the Roman general Pompey gave to those who invoked their city’s charters against his legions: ‘Stop quoting laws to men with swords.’”

Rubio went on to accuse the ICC and other international organizations of trying to weaken the United States:

“For these people, there is only one permanent and essential principle to all of this: that the fundamental purpose of the law – American and international alike – is to weaken the United States, to undermine its power to act; to hinder the American government’s ability to defend American interests, at home and abroad.”

Rubio also addressed the Iran war in his speech and said an American victory means "they can never have a nuclear weapon, one way or the other."

Also Read: Marco Rubio Expected To Resign To Launch Bid for Next US President: Report