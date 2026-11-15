The representative is curious how the initial budget was spent © YouTube/@RepNormaTorres

Representative Norma Torres gets candid after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy demanded additional funds from Congress.

Representative Norma Torres questioned Sean Duffy's demand for additional funding from Congress. The representative's post came one day after a four-hour ground stop canceled countless flights. Duffy had raised the figure at a White House briefing, as accounts of that night record. On her personal X account, she reacted to the Transportation Secretary's demand to optimize and update the country's aviation technology. She said:

“Sean Duffy wants $50 billion to fix our air traffic control system. But Congress already provided $12.5 billion for FAA modernization, and DOT and OMB have requested another $30.1 billion. Before asking taxpayers for more, this administration owes answers about how existing funds are being spent and why our aviation system is still falling behind. Republicans found billions to fund ICE's attacks on our communities. They should have made the same commitment to passenger safety.”

Torres represents California’s 35th District and has served in the House since 2015. While Torres is not against the need to upgrade the current system, she questioned how the initial funds were allocated in the first place before asking Congress for additional funding, which harms taxpayers.

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Representative Norma Torres Questions Duffy’s $50 Billion Air Traffic Control Funding Request

Congress approved $12.5 billion in July 2025 for air traffic control upgrades and controller hiring. The money runs for five years and includes $1.9 billion to replace outdated en route centers. Those regional facilities handle traffic between airports, and their equipment failed on Friday. Torres wants to know what that first round bought. Taxpayers should not be billed again, she argues, until someone shows where the money went.

Ted Lieu, another California Democrat, listed the duties instead in a post of his own on November 14, 2026. The items ran from praising the president to moving religious paintings around federal buildings to filming reality television. None of it keeps planes in the air, he wrote. The job of transportation secretary, done properly, does.

For Torres, it comes back to the money. Until the department shows where the $12.5 billion went, she says, a bigger request has nothing behind it. Republicans found billions to fund ICE, she wrote, and should have made the same commitment to passenger safety.

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