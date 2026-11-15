Journalist Mehdi Hasan reacted on X to 11 Democrats who did not vote on Hegseth's impeachment © Wikimedia Commons / New America / CC BY 2.0

Political commentator Mehdi Hasan took to social media to remind people that Chuck Schumer did not endorse Zohran Mamdani.

Mehdi Hasan used a single sentence on X to reopen an argument Democrats would rather close. In his post on November 13, 2026, the Zeteo founder put the point plainly.

“A reminder that Chuck Schumer never endorsed Zohran Mamdani.”

His frustration with Schumer is not new. In March 2025, Schumer voted with Republicans on a stopgap spending bill to avoid a shutdown. Hasan joined the progressive backlash that followed. In a September 2025 Guardian column, he urged Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries to step down. He was also blunt after Mamdani's win when Schumer declined to say whom he had voted for.

Mamdani, now New York's mayor, was a Queens assemblyman when he beat Andrew Cuomo in the June 2025 primary. He won the general election on November 4, 2025, defeating Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Schumer stayed on the sidelines for the whole campaign and never endorsed him.

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Political Commentator Mehdi Hasan Reminds Democrats That Chuck Schumer Never Endorsed Zohran Mamdani

Senator Chuck Schumer is running for reelection as Democratic Leader (Image via commons.wikimedia.org)

Democrats won a Senate majority in this month's midterms. Senator Chuck Schumer said he had the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader and welcomed debate about the caucus's future. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland has since launched a challenge, with a secret ballot set for December 1, 2026.

Hasan answered that confidence with a short post of his own, repeating Schumer's claim back at him. He specifically repeated his statement about having enough votes and seemingly sowed doubts about his chances of winning.

Schumer did congratulate Mamdani the morning after his win, praising a historic victory. The kind words came only after the votes were counted. Hasan's complaint is narrower than that. The Senate's top Democrat, a New Yorker, would not endorse his party's nominee for his own city.

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