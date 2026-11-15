Bernie Sanders reacts to Haley Stevens' staff parting ways from her © Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore

Senator Bernie Sanders gets candid about the United States losing its status as a country to prevent the spread of measles.

On November 14, 2026, Senator Bernie Sanders criticized Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on his personal X account. The criticism came a day after reports that the US had lost its measles elimination status.

“Secretary Kennedy promised to “Make America Healthy Again.” Instead, after 26 years, the United States has officially lost its status as a country that stopped the spread of measles. This year alone, 5,400 Americans have gotten measles. 10 have died. Shameful.”

The post followed a Wall Street Journal report that the Pan American Health Organization had revoked the designation. A PAHO review panel met November 10 to 13 and briefed reporters Tuesday.

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Senator Bernie Sanders Criticizes RFK Jr. After US Loses Measles Elimination Status

Elimination means no measles chain lasts a year or more. The US met that standard in 2000, after decades of vaccination campaigns. Before the vaccine arrived in 1963, the country saw 3 million to 4 million cases a year. The CDC has confirmed 5,412 cases, more than double the 2,289 logged in 2025 and the most since 1991. Utah’s outbreak drove the decision, with one strain circulating for over a year. Pennsylvania has reported more than 1,500 cases and seven deaths.

Kennedy oversees the CDC and once chaired Children’s Health Defense, an anti-vaccine group. He has called the MMR shot a personal choice. Trump ordered a report on splitting the vaccine into three shots. Kindergarten MMR coverage fell to 92.4 percent, below the 95 percent needed to block outbreaks.

Sanders’ figures track the public record closely. His 5,400 cases sit just below the CDC’s 5,412. His 10 deaths match state tallies, three times the toll in 2025. The CDC has recognized six amid a dispute over how Pennsylvania classified deaths. The senator ended by calling Kennedy shameful for failing to stop the spread. He argued the secretary cost the country a status it held for 26 years.

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