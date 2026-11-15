The congresswoman was not swayed by the letter © YouTube/@AnaliliaForNJ

Congresswoman Analilia Mejia shared a letter from the White House Counsel and stands firm to continue doing her job.

Congresswoman Analilia Mejia is not softening her language after the White House named her in a letter. In a post on X on November 13, she said the White House counsel had issued a letter singling her out along with fellow Congressional Democrats, and she answered it directly.

“In a threatening letter to Congressional Democrats, the White House singled out members, including myself, for doing our job of holding this administration accountable.Let me be clear: I will not back down.”

The letter came from White House counsel Will Scharf and went to Representative Robert Garcia of California. It was first reported by Punchbowl News. The letter cites Democrats by name, including Mejia, Emily Randall of Washington, and Ed Markey of Massachusetts. Scharf argues that subpoenas lacking a legitimate legislative purpose may cross into what he calls blatant criminality. Mejia, a freshman Democrat from New Jersey’s 11th District, won a special election in April 2026. The former labor organizer and Bernie Sanders campaign political director ran as an outspoken progressive. Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed her. She says the attention will not change her work, and she will keep holding the administration accountable.

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Congresswoman Analilia Mejia Says She Won't Back Down from Holding the Administration Accountable

Mejia’s post reframes the letter as a warning to lawmakers who are simply doing their jobs. Congress investigates the executive branch under Article I of the Constitution. That authority does not depend on permission from the White House. Legal scholars have been blunt about Scharf’s theory, which names no statute. Garcia, the letter’s recipient, had already sent his own message. Hours after the November 3 midterms were called, he told the administration to lawyer up. He has also promised scrutiny of what his office calls the “Trump Crime Family.” Democrats say voters sent them to Washington to examine corruption and abuse.

Democrats in Congress, Mejia included, are not afraid to do their jobs. They are preparing subpoenas, hearings, and court fights ahead of January. Despite the letter, Congresswoman Analilia Mejia is more concerned about fulfilling her duties and holding the administration accountable for their actions.

Also Read: Donald Trump: “Some of the People That Gavin Newscum Freed From the Death Penalty, After Many Years of Going Through the California ‘Justice’ System, Make Hannibal Lecter, of Silence of the Lambs, Look Like a Nice Guy!”