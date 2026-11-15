President Donald Trump discussed mortality and religion on a new episode of 60 Minutes © Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Trump says the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act is bipartisan, and Sen. Adam Schiff agrees, urging Congress to pass it before January.

President Donald Trump touted the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act in a post on Truth Social, calling it a “bipartisan undertaking” with support from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. On November 13, 2026, Trump posted the message on his Truth Social account, hailing the legislation as a way to revitalize the film and TV industry in the country.

Donald Trump name-dropped congressmen from both parties who are reportedly supporting the bill. The President wrote:

“I am working with Senator Tim Scott and, believe it or not, Senator Adam Schiff, and, additionally, Senators John Cornyn, Raphael Warnock, Steve Daines, Bernie Moreno, Tim Sheehy, Alex Padilla, Mark Warner, Thom Tillis, Chris Coons, Katie Britt, and Dick Durbin, together with Representatives Jason Smith, Nathaniel Moran, Brian Jack, Linda Sanchez, and many others, both Republican and Democrat, on the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act.”

Trump stated that the bill will introduce tax incentives to rival other countries' similar policies, and wrote:

“Hollywood, and so many other places, have been virtually ‘emptied out’ by the Tax Incentives and much more, given by other Countries. Everyone feels strongly about the Motion Picture and Television Industry — and so do I, and we all want to save it. It was MADE IN AMERICA, and must STAY IN AMERICA.”

The President emphasized the bipartisan support behind the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act, writing:

“Meetings are being set up, routinely, with the Leaders of both Parties in order to, GET THIS DONE! It is a very Bipartisan undertaking, especially in that so much of the money being lost to other countries is coming out of the Blue States. Hopefully Republicans and Democrats will get together and finalize this already very actively negotiated Legislation.”

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“President Trump and I Agree”: Democratic Senator Adam Schiff Backs Donald Trump on Federal Film Tax Credit

Senator Adam Schiff responded to Donald Trump’s Truth Social post on X and threw in his support. Schiff said he agrees with Trump. He also urged Congress not to wait till January and to pass the bill as soon as possible:

“We shouldn’t wait until January to get things done, when there is a bipartisan opportunity to create jobs in this country right now. President Trump and I agree: it's time for Congress to pass a federal film tax incentive.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, projects with a budget of $1 million and 75% of scenes shot in the US are eligible for the tax credit. The Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act gives a 20% base tax credit on labor expenses that can rise to 30% as well.

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