(Image via X/@MikeJohnson)

Speaker Mike Johnson highlights the achievements of the Republican-controlled House and claims they made a positive impact on American lives.

House Speaker Mike Johnson says the Republican majority he led improved Americans’ lives, and he wants the closing weeks of this Congress to show it. In a November 14, 2026, post on X sharing a clip of his Fox News interview, he argued Republicans delivered despite holding one of the smallest majorities in the chamber’s history.

“Our Republican-controlled House was able to improve the lives of all Americans — even with one of the smallest margins in history.We built consensus every day. We got the team to stick together and we pushed it through. And we’re just as committed to finish this Congress strong!”

He framed the record as a closing argument. Democrats won the House and Senate on November 3, 2026, and will take the majority when the new Congress convenes on January 3, leaving Johnson a short window to move more legislation.

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Speaker Mike Johnson Highlights the Achievements of the Republican-Led House

Johnson has led the House since October 2023, when Republicans turned to him after ousting Kevin McCarthy and failing to unite behind Steve Scalise or Jim Jordan. The Louisiana Republican, first elected in 2016, points to the Working Families Tax Cuts signed on July 4, 2025, a $1.6 trillion spending reduction, a million new private-sector jobs, the steepest drop in prescription drug prices in 60 years, and the lowest violent crime rate in 126 years.

After Republicans lost at least 21 seats, Johnson told aides on November 4, 2026, that he would not seek the minority leader post, and the conference chose Jordan to replace him on November 10. He says he expects the next two years under a Democratic House to bring chaos and plans to stay in the fight from another role. What remains, he says, is a strong finish.

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