DeSantis on the war © Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore

Outgoing governor Ron DeSantis took to social media to defend his name after Delray Beach cancelled its St. Patrick's Day Parade next year.

Outgoing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Delray Beach is complying maliciously with his own law to embarrass him. The charge came in a post on X on Friday, November 13, 2026. The post followed a “Good Morning America” report on the scrapped 2027 St. Patrick’s Day parade and Pride event. Ron said:

"Delray Beach is engaging in 'malicious compliance.' What they are doing is not mandated by Florida law. It’s just an attempt to make a political point — a point that legacy media will no doubt try to amplify. We’ve seen these stunts throughout the years. Rinse and repeat."

The parade dates back to 1968 and has drawn up to 100,000 visitors. Senate Bill 1134, signed by DeSantis in April, takes effect Jan. 1, 2027. It bars cities and counties from funding, promoting, or organizing events built around ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identity. DeSantis, term-limited after two terms, says taxpayers should not cover what he calls "identity politics."

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Ron DeSantis Claims the City of Delray Beach Is Engaging in "Malicious Compliance"

A screenshot of the post (Image via X/@RonDeSantis)

Ron DeSantis argues the law never actually required the cancellation of the 2027 St. Patrick’s Day parade and Pride event. He believes the cancellation of these events is "malicious compliance" dressed up as legal caution, while city officials disagree. They say they followed their attorney’s advice since residents can sue and officials can be removed from office. Mayor Tom Carney, a Republican, says private sponsors are being lined up to keep the parade alive.

Democrats swept the midterms and took Texas. DeSantis called that a huge loss for his party. He leaves office in January after two terms, with Republican Byron Donalds elected to succeed him. The outgoing governor says he has seen the play before and knew what to expect.

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