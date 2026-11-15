Donald Trump talks about Gavin Newsom (Images via Flickr / Gage Skidmore )

President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Governor Gavin Newsom commuting the death sentences of inmates.

On November 14, 2026, President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Gavin Newsom. The California governor recently commuted the death sentences of 548 prisoners to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Trump spoke about the decision, condemning Newsom for his actions.

While doing so, the president compared some of the inmates to Hannibal Lecter from the 1991 classic The Silence of the Lambs. Referring to the governor as "Gavin Newscum," Trump went on to say:

"Some of the people that Gavin Newscum freed from the Death Penalty, after many years of going through the California “Justice” System, make Hannibal Lecter, of Silence of the Lambs, look like a nice guy! President DJT."

Donald Trump Condemns Gavin Newsom for Commuting Death Sentences of Inmates

Trump on Gavin Newsom commuting inmates (Image via Flickr / Gage Skidmore)

In a previous post on Truth Social, Donald Trump reiterated a similar claim, stating that Gavin Newsom had "halted" the death penalty for "cold blooded murderers." He wrote:

"Gavin Newscum’s halting the Death Penalty for all 563 California Death Row inmates, some of the worst cold blooded murderers to have ever lived on the face of the Earth, is a disaster for Justice in America."

Trump also went on to state that the inmates were lucky to have a governor who, in his words, was "incompetent and insensitive." The president noted that the family members of the victims allegedly murdered by these inmates were devastated. He wrote:

"Many of these names, people who have killed, over and over again, can’t believe their luck in having a Governor so incompetent and insensitive that he would not let the long and winding legal system prevail. The family members of those who were so viciously killed are, rightfully, devastated. Hopefully this decision will be overturned!"

Also Read: Donald Trump: “Has Anyone Noticed That Immediately After the Election the Stock Market Lost 3 Trillion Dollars in Value? In Other Words, Investors Throughout the World Hated Seeing What Took Place on Election Day. But Have No Fear, the Market Has Since Gone Up, and America Will Soon Be GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!”