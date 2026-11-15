Hasan Piker cuts his stream short after man tried approaching him in Sacramento © YouTube/@HasanAbi

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, also known as Hasanabi, shared his thoughts about how the Democratic Party can become stronger.

Twitch streamer Hasanabi, whose real name is Hasan Piker, greeted John Fetterman's latest hint that he could leave the Democratic Party as good news. In a post on X on November 14, 2026, the streamer argued that pro-Israel Democrats should remove themselves. He wrote:

“the more these ‘center right’ Israel first democrats expose and purge themselves from the party, the stronger we will become.”

The post followed Fetterman's Saturday Fox News interview. Kayleigh McEnany asked whether he had a red line that would push him out. The Pennsylvania senator named Chris Van Hollen. He said it would be troubling if his caucus picked a leader who built his name on hostility toward Israel, then stressed that he is still a Democrat. For Piker, the exchange confirmed a case he has made all year. Democrats who share Fetterman's foreign policy should leave on their own terms.

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Hasan Piker Claims the Democratic Party Will Become Much Stronger Without Certain Democrats

The streamer's stance puts him at odds with how party leaders frame the fight. Carville said in August that he would leave the party himself if Piker became a genuine force inside it. Representative Jared Moskowitz has said he and Hasanabi cannot coexist. Van Hollen has dismissed the socialist argument as a Republican turnout trap, arguing economic populism unites Democrats.

Meanwhile, Senator Chris Van Hollen's challenge to Chuck Schumer is the immediate backdrop. The senator announced on Thursday that he would run for majority leader. Van Hollen's pitch is that voters who gave Democrats at least 55 Senate seats wanted new leadership, not the status quo or more of the same old policies. The senator believes the Democrats can do better and wants to see the promises made fulfilled.

That is the outcome Piker is arguing for. Democrats who cannot accept the party's direction should say so and go. What remains, in his view, will be harder to attack and easier to unite.

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