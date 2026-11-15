Newsom comments on the Trump administration © Flickr / Gage Skidmore

Governor Gavin Newsom criticizes the Trump administration, stating that it turned its back on international climate work.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently shared his thoughts on international climate work. He believes that the United States, under Donald Trump, has turned its back on it and noted that California is "picking up the slack."

The governor recently visited the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye. He posted a highlight from one of his interviews with the press, along with this caption:

"The Trump Administration has made America the only country in the world to turn its back on international climate work, and California is picking up the slack. We will continue to lead the nation while Trump falls behind."

In the video, Newsom talks about how "remarkable" it is that America has turned its back on climate work. He noted that the country will return to these efforts in two years, suggesting that the U.S. would resume its involvement once the Trump administration ends.

Newsom stated that although Washington, D.C., has not been prioritizing this work, climate change initiatives are still receiving attention at the subnational level across America. He said:

"It's pretty remarkable that we are the only country in the world that turned our back, but we will be back unquestionably in two years. But I want folks to also know that we've never turned our back in terms of the work at a subnational level in the country. We're still grinding away, we're still leading, but again, not necessarily, obviously, in Washington, D.C but on the ground in states all across America."

Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump’s Absence From Climate Change Conference Is an “Extraordinary Abdication of Leadership”

Gavin Newsom comments on Trump's absence at the climate summit (Image via Flickr / Gage Skidmore)

At the aforementioned conference, Gavin Newsom spoke about the importance of addressing climate risks. He noted that the issue is self-evident and described Donald Trump's absence as an "extraordinary abdication of leadership." He said:

"It's just an extraordinary abdication of leadership at a critical moment in global history, on an issue that is so self-evident, infects all of us. We're talking about wildfire, we're talking about climate risk. It's now a financial risk. It's uninsurable. This issue should sober all of us."

Also Read: Harry Sisson Says “Trump Found Time to Attack Governor Gavin Newsom on Social Media Today but He Still Hasn’t Addressed the Nationwide Ground Stop of All Planes for Hours”