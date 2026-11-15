In November 2026, Thomas Massie called Mike Rogers' remark "false and dangerous rhetoric" © Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

Representative Thomas Massie makes a bold promise on social media to force a vote that will end the war in Iran.

On November 14, 2026, Representative Thomas Massie says he will force a House vote on ending the war with Iran. The representative made the bold statement on his personal X account and will do everything he can to make it happen before his term is over.

“I’ll be forcing a vote to END THE WAR in Iran before my term is up.”

The Kentucky Republican introduced a War Powers resolution on November 10, 2026. It directs the president to remove U.S. forces from hostilities with Iran. He says he can force a vote by mid-December if Speaker Mike Johnson keeps scheduled legislative days. Democrats won control of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, so the vote would land in the current lame-duck session. Massie leaves office in January after losing his primary to Trump-backed Ed Gallrein.

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Representative Thomas Massie Pushes to End the Iran War

The conflict is Operation Epic Fury, which began on February 28, 2026, with American and Israeli strikes on Iran. The stated goals were to destroy Iran’s offensive missiles and missile production. Officials also promised to wreck the Iranian navy and ensure the country never gets a nuclear weapon. Congress never authorized the campaign. Under the War Powers Resolution, unauthorized hostilities must end within 60 days. President Donald Trump notified Congress of the fighting on March 2, and that deadline lapsed in early May. Both chambers voted in June to direct a withdrawal, and the fighting continued.

The representative has also argued that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth broke the law by overstaying in Iran. On November 9, 2026, he filed eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth. The House voted 211-204 to send the resolution to committee, stalling it.

Whether a vote lands depends on the calendar and on Republicans willing to buck President Trump. Massie has spent weeks courting colleagues to break with the White House on the conflict. He says his goal is to force a vote to ultimately end the Iran War.

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