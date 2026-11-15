Elon Musk addresses US midterm election results © Flickr/Gage Skidmore

Elon Musk discusses Jensen Huang's business relationships and the potential impact of his Nvidia departure.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk weighed in on Nvidia’s leadership crisis on Saturday, November 14, 2026. His post on X reposted a clip of SemiAnalysis founder Dylan Patel discussing Huang’s exit and wrote:

“Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract. Without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost.”

Tesla and xAI buy Nvidia hardware in huge volumes, much of it through allocations Huang managed personally. Days earlier, Musk confirmed signing a petition to reinstate Huang as chief executive. Nvidia confirmed the resignation on November 12, ending a 33-year run. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress now holds the interim CEO job. Before his departure from Nvidia, Jensen Huang sent a company-wide email regarding the recent controversy and admitted to being "unfaithful" to his wife. He apologized to his colleagues for behavior.

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Elon Musk Acknowledges Jensen Huang’s Importance to Nvidia

Jensen Huang served as Nvidia's CEO for 33 years (Image via Flickr/ Hillel Steinberg)

Musk credits Huang with what no successor inherits: the relationships behind Nvidia’s supply deals. Suppliers that earn a few hundred million dollars a year hold parts Nvidia cannot build without. Huang convinced them to let him buy the supply and build it all out.

On November 8, Musk responded to a defense of Huang from Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire. Maguire called Huang one of the greatest entrepreneurs of this generation. Musk agreed, saying human relationships beat contracts. With Huang out of the CEO seat, Musk expects that groundwork to unravel and lose critical deals.

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