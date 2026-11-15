Sean Duffy wants $50 billion to modernize US air traffic control following a nationwide FAA ground stop that disrupted thousands of flights.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has called for $50 billion in funding to rebuild the country's aging air traffic control system following a nationwide ground stop that disrupted thousands of flights across the United States.

During a November 13, 2026, briefing at the White House, Duffy said President Donald Trump had requested $30 billion for aviation infrastructure improvements but argued that the government should increase the proposed funding to $50 billion.

"The President Has Asked for $30 Billion. I Want $50 Billion," Duffy said. "Let’s get the money. Let’s invest so we never have to come at 8:30 at night and have a press conference on why air travel was shut down."

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Duffy Faces Pushback Over Proposed Aviation Funding

The FAA stopped departures nationwide at about 4 p.m. Eastern after what it called a communication issue affecting air traffic control centers. Duffy said the instability began at 3:36 p.m., when analog switches and routers took on more than 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds and started passing inconsistent data, as the FAA’s live updates tracked. The order was lifted around 8:15 p.m., more than four hours later.

The fallout ran into the weekend. Airlines canceled nearly 10,000 flights and delayed more than 7,000 on Friday, then dropped another 4,000 on Saturday, Reuters reported. Duffy said the work that preceded the failure was routine: contractor L3Harris converting a site from copper wire to fiber.

“We haven’t determined what the fault was,” he said.

The Republican-led Senate Commerce Committee said the outage argued for putting new en route centers ahead of other projects, noting Congress had already approved $1.9 billion for them, according to The Jerusalem Post. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the former Georgia Republican, called the briefing a shakedown for more money in an X post.

Duffy explained that the reason for the outage was that the hardware was old.