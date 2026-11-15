Mark Ruffalo criticizes Elon Musk's Cybertruck as Tesla prepares to end production in 2027 following declining sales.

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo criticized Elon Musk's Cybertruck, sharing articles describing the electric pickup as a symbol of the billionaire's overreach as Tesla prepares to wind down its production.

“Eccentric and overhyped, the Cybertruck became a kind of automotive stand-in for Musk himself amid his political ascent. Like so many of his projects, it was massively promoted, heavily delayed, and ultimately fell short,” he wrote in an X post on November 13, 2026.

The comments come as Tesla prepares to discontinue the Cybertruck at its Gigafactory Texas facility in favor of expanding production capacity for its upcoming Cybercab robotaxi.

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Tesla Plans To Wind Down Cybertruck Production in 2027

Musk announced on November 6, 2026, that Tesla would wind down Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of 2027 to free up capacity for the Cybercab robotaxi. A day later, he said the order backlog exceeded what Tesla could build before dismantling the line around June or July, and that the company would add a shift to clear it.

Sales made the decision close to inevitable. Tesla sold 38,965 Cybertrucks in the US in 2024 and 20,237 in 2025, a 48% decline, according to Kelley Blue Book estimates cited by CNBC. Cox Automotive counted 11,586 in the first nine months of 2026, down 28% on the same period a year earlier, taking the total since deliveries began in late 2023 to roughly 70,000. Musk had predicted 250,000 a year.

The money looks worse than the volume. Quartz put the net project loss at about $1.9 billion, after roughly $2 billion spent on research and development and about $100 million in gross profit from sales.

The truck buyers actually received was a long way from the one unveiled in 2019, when Tesla advertised a $39,900 starting price. The cheapest remaining version now lists at $92,490, and Tesla has issued 11 recalls since deliveries began, according to MotorBiscuit.